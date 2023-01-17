La Spezia – The first signing of the Spezia Calcio winter campaign was presented today: João Moutinho. The 25-year-old Portuguese fullback, signed on a permanent deal from Orlando City, said he was happy and proud to wear the white shirt.

«I also had offers from other countries – said the new number 5 eaglet – but since the director Macia spoke to me, explaining the project to me, I had no doubts: I wanted Spezia. Therefore, the choice was easy from the start. I immediately understood how intriguing it was to deal with a reality like La Spezia, in a championship like Serie A». In this regard, the advice of a footballer was also important played in the top Italian league before sharing the dressing room in Orlando with the young Portuguese: Alexandre Pato. «I played with him in America, we are friends. – revealed Moutinho – When the possibility of coming to Italy came on the table, I asked him for advice. He replied that it’s not easy to play in Serie A, but to try and show what I’m worth in Spezia ».

the twenty-five year old, grew up in the youth team of Sporting Lisbon, he has already had the opportunity to set foot on the pitch in the first match of the year against Atalanta: «Making his debut at the “Picco” in front of our fans was exciting. I feel comfortable here. Taking the field with my new teammates is a unique emotion. I want to help the team achieve its goals. The group is beautiful and has a great mentality. Since I arrived I have seen that we are a difficult team to face. Therefore, I repeat, I am very happy with the choice made».

On the sidelines of the presentation of the young Portuguese fullback, Macia and Melissano took stock of the situation on the winter transfer market. The sports director was the first to speak: «Ever since Macia came to town, we have embarked on a precise path. Our will is to bring quality alternatives to the team. After the arrivals of Joao Moutinho, Esposito and Zurkowski, Cipot, a young boy with personality, and Krollis will arrive. Grafts that will give Gotti valid alternatives to raise the quality of the entire squad». The words of Eduardo Macia, Chief Football Officer of Spezìa Calcio, therefore echoed him: «We don’t think that the transfer market is an emergency situation, but rather an opportunity to continue building. It is important, in a growth path, to know what the team is now and what it can be in the future. On 1 July, at the dawn of next season, we should already have 80% of the squad in hand. We can’t wait for the end of the market. Together with Stefano we will put pressure on the club for this. It’s our way of working. We always try to do things well for the good of La Spezia: it is important that people understand this».