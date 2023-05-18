La Spezia – It was official, now it’s black on white. The Lion King does not leave the savannah in times of need. Mbala Nzola has signed a renewal of his contract with Spezia Calcio until 2026. “I’ve never had any doubts. – She reveals – I am very happy to have extended the relationship with the club. I really cared about it.”

The Angolan attacker’s statements come just under a week after the announcement by the Via Melara club. In fact, La Spezia’s management did not resign and in the end brought home a blow of fundamental importance even before the start of transfer market hostilities. The contract of the number 18, previously expiring at the end of next month, has been extended until 30 June 2026. An agreement that will allow Nzola to continue writing records in the white jersey. Since he landed in the Gulf of Poets, in fact, they are well 35 goals scored in 97 official matches. At an average of one goal every two games in between, the striker has earned a prominent place in the history of the club. Fourteenth for goals in all competitions with Spezia, thirteenth if we consider only those in the various championships, the twenty-six year old has signed the contract that will allow him to continue climbing the various rankings.

«The ownership, the management and the whole club – concludes Mbala Nzola – made me feel important. I’ve never felt any lack of trust in me. The same that the fans make me feel every day with their warmth. Now all united, we will fight to the end!».