La Spezia – «I’m a twenty-one year old Latvian boy, I started my career at Metta and then moved on to Valmiera where I won my country’s championship. Now I arrive at Spezia Calcio, in one of the most important leagues in Europe». This is how Raimonds Krollis, the new eagle footballer, presented himself at the new square.

Born in ’01, left-handed and gifted with great physical skills, Krollis is working to get back in shape as soon as possible: «Before we landed in the Gulf of Poets, I was on vacation. I have to get back in shape: I’m trying to train to reach the maximum level. In which position do I prefer to play? I can be either a nine or a ten. My job is to score goals, I consider myself quite good at it. I am inspired by players like Kane and Lewandowski, or by Henry, if we look at the past». All idols of a young man who, despite his young age, has already scored three goals for the Latvian national team and is currently in the running for the Golden Boot: «It’s always nice to be nominated together with great champions. I scored a lot in the last year and now I’m here, focused on Spezia».

While waiting to make his debut in the white shirt, the 22-year-old forward then underlined the impact with the fans and his new teammates: «The atmosphere in the Alberto “Picco” stadium is fantastic. The fans have welcomed me and I can’t wait to get to know them even better. Some of them have already recognized me on the street and said something to me in Italian. With the comrades I’m getting more and more acquainted. I still can’t communicate well with everyone, but I’m dealing with English speakers. Now I will learn Italian in order to improve communication».

On the sidelines of the young Latvian’s presentation, sporting director Stefano Melissano explained his purchase: «Krollis is our striker of the present and will be our striker of the future. He’s a guy who has a bad habit of scoring goals, and he’s shown it in the national team as well. Macia followed him from the under 19, I from last year. When we talked about him, therefore, it was easy to conclude. We anticipated his arrival to give him time to settle in and get to know Serie A. There were also other clubs about him, even from the Bundesliga, but he wanted to come to Spezia to continue his growth ».