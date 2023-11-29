Saturday, December 2, 2023
Spezia Calcio, new fan protest: 150 outside the Ferdeghini gates

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 29, 2023
in Sports
La Spezia – The city, football-wise, continues to be a powder keg. As announced by the supporters organized on social media, the Spezia Calcio fans gathered today in front of the gates of the Bruno Ferdeghini sports center to once again express disappointment towards the club. The eagle supporters had a confrontation with Nicolò Peri and Andrea Gazzoli and displayed a banner that reads “You have disappointed a city… Out of Spezia, discussion closed!”.(by Daniele Izzo)


