La Spezia – The hands of the clock run, minutes and hours go by, but there is no news on the coach’s situation. After the presentation of the new Alberto Picco stadium, which saw the president Philip Platek assimilate the flight of the eagle to that of a phoenix, the expectation continues to grow. It was thought that yesterday could be the decisive day, but it didn’t happen that way. The smoke that came out of via Melara was, once again, black in colour. Fans and square will still have to wait, while the bench from this evening to midnight will be empty. The contract that binds Leonardo Semplici to Spezia Calcio expires today and as a result, the role will remain vacant until the announcement of the new manager.

The chosen name is that of Massimiliano Alvini. From Fucecchio to the Gulf of Poets the road is short, but there are still a few kilometers to go before you can cross the finish line. To ensure that the gears fit perfectly and the official mechanism bears fruit, the last steps are needed. President Platek, who landed in Italy at the beginning of the week, spoke clearly: Spezia will start again from a new technical guide. Reason for which it is legitimate to think that, after the printed illustration and sponsor of the futuristic project of the new stadium, the number one is also working on the choice of the next coach. The stages, in fact, are traced.

Only after the definitive go-ahead from the eagle-loving company will Alvini deal with the termination of his and four collaborators with Cremonese, having an existing contract until 30 June 2024. the process which in the next few hours will probably lead the Tuscan to sit on the Spezia bench. All before getting to know the city, the square, the structures and above all the team. On July 10 the eaglets will fly among the peaks of the Dolomites and it is there, on the Mulin da Coi field in Santa Cristina Val Gardena, that the new coach will be able to start preparing for the relaunch season. Serie B, on the other hand, is a difficult, long and tiring championship. Therefore, programming can become one of the aces up the sleeve to try to collect the rebound and dunk a new promotion.

Naturally, the objective with which the Ligurian club approaches the dawn of the new season can only be Serie A. President Platek was clear. «Our commitment to the structures – he said at Villa Marigola in the event dedicated to the rendering of the Peak – is equivalent to what we want to put into play in team building. We want to return to Serie A as soon as possible». But to do so, after the coach, it will be necessary to proceed with the makeover of the squad. At the moment, it is difficult to understand how the revolving doors will settle.

Kevin Agudelo’s farewell, flown to Dubai among the ranks of Al-Nasr Sc for 2.6 million euros, opened the ball. Now it will be necessary to see who will follow him and who, on the contrary, will remain in the Gulf of Poets. Rumors have affected several players in recent days. Over all Mbala Nzola. After the thirteen goals scored in the championship that has just ended, the Angolan is coveted by many clubs. Spezia has received some requests for information, two from Italy and one from the Premier League, but the situation remains on hold. On Kelvin Amian, however, the shadow of Cagliari continues to hover. But before attempting the lunge, the Sardinians must settle the issue of exits. And again: Green and Ekdal appear at the farewell pass. While Atalanta continues to pay close attention to Emil Holm. Finally, no news on Emmanuel Gyasi. At the moment there are no requests or proposals.