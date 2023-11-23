La Spezia – Spezia Calcio is on the eve of a “special match”. Speaking is Lukas Muhl. Since last summer he has been wearing the white shirt. And he will do it again tomorrow evening, when at Ferraris the eagles will have to “fight, run and play with intensity”, but above all “work as a team” to try to bring home the three points away from Sampdoria.

Lukas Muhl, how did the first days of training go with new coach Luca D’Angelo?

«We are getting to know his idea of ​​football. The coach tried to convey confidence and desire to do well. Therefore, the impression can only be positive.”

What are you working on with you defenders?

«We have changed the way we defend. The whole team takes care of the defensive phase, not just the back pack. Storing it was easy. We immediately found ourselves at ease. And we are all giving our best to follow the new coach’s playing principles.”

How does D’Angelo differ from the now ex Alvini?

«Each coach has his own way of working. It’s not nice to look for differences. Certainly, as I said before, we have now changed the way we play, both in the defensive and construction phases.”

Are you better off in a three or four line?

«There’s no big difference. The important thing is to have clear principles of the game.”

In the press conference presenting D’Angelo, director Macia used the word “work” several times. What is his recipe for getting out of the difficult moment?

«I also believe that work is the key word. To be able to overcome this phase we must remain united as a team, work hard in every training session and understand that you don’t always win with good football. Sometimes you can be even less beautiful. The important thing is to achieve the result and take home the three points. The team, however, speaks the same language: we are all determined to give our all to get back up in the standings.”

In recent outings he has shown signs of recovery compared to the beginning of the championship. How does Italian football differ from German and Austrian football?

«It’s different than what I was used to. In Serie B there are excellent players, very skilled with the ball at their feet. You always have to be focused. I may be trivial, but in Austria and Germany football is much more physical and vertical. In Italy, then, there is great attention on tactics: all the teams demonstrate organisation. No match is a given.”

What pushed you to accept Spezia’s offer?

«Coming to Italy was a challenge. It’s never easy when you come from another culture, from another football. I know, however, that I can grow a lot here. Even from a personality point of view. Spezia showed me interest. He presented himself with an ambitious project and I was immediately convinced. I took the opportunity to take an important step in my career.”

What feelings did the first two matches at the Picco stadium leave you with?

“It was exciting. The stadium is beautiful, the atmosphere wonderful and inspiring. It’s as if the fans were on the pitch with us. Playing in front of them is always nice. I hope to be able to win the next home match, in order to give them great joy since we haven’t managed to do so so far.”

First there will be the derby with Sampdoria. What do you promise the square in view of tomorrow evening’s delicate match?

«We are talking about a special race. A difficult match, in which we will have to fight, run and play with intensity. We will have to give everything as a team. And we will do it to try to get three points in a double-sided match.”

The last question goes beyond football: how are you at La Spezia?

«I found a beautiful city. The landscape is wonderful. I honestly didn’t have time to be a tourist. I’m focused on the field. I want to help the team so that things go better. But when there is an opportunity, it will certainly be nice to discover and learn further about the beauties of the Gulf of Poets.”