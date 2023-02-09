La Spezia – It begins there presale of Spezia – Juventus and they come back i mini-subscriptions. The page of the chants against Napoli has been archived, closed by a fine of ten thousand euros to the eagle club, from today La Spezia fans will be able to buy coupons for the next three league games.

The pre-sale of tickets for Spezia – Juventus, the match to be staged on 19 February, has already begun and is characterized by various phases. Until Monday phase will be active preemption on the home sectors reserved for Eagle Card holders. Then, from 12 next Tuesday, the free sale will start with the eagle cheering card required, however, for the Curva Piscina and Ferrovia sectors. THE prices they are those of a big match and they range from 30 euros for the curves, to 50, 60 or 75 for the steps, ending with 100 or 125 for the grandstand.

One awaits great answer, and for the coat of arms of the opponent and for the moment of the team, which needs help and support. Also for this reason, the Via Melara club has announced the return of an initiative much appreciated last season: the mini season ticket. The package will entitle Spezia supporters to secure a place for the matches against Juventus, Hellas Verona and Inter: three important matches that will say a lot about the continuation of the season for Nzola and his teammates. The mode I am simple: for the over 65s, under 25s and under 14s who buy the matches against the bianconeri and nerazzurri, there will be the match against the Scala as a gift. For all the others, however, the salvation clash of next March 5 will be 50%. The sale starts today, and with each fidelity card it will be possible to purchase up to four mini season tickets.