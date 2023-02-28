Spice – Statuesque, snappy and decisive as he has never been in his career. Mbala Nzola overcame the curve, reassembled and detached previous versions of himself. In the straight that divides him from the finish line, he has already collected the largest booty since he started kicking a ball. And it’s only the beginning of March.

When, in January 2020, Nzola landed in the Gulf of Poets, not even the most optimistic fan could imagine a future as a goalscorer in Serie A. And, instead, that’s how it was. The Angolan has collected the heavy legacy of Costa, Guidetti, Costanzo, Barbuti, and has honored them at the highest levels, dragging the team to the sound of goals among the most important fields in Italy. The numbers prove it. On the twenty-fourth day of the championship, the Angolan has already scored 11 goals, to which must be added the two scored against Como in the Italian Cup. The total? 13 goals in just 22 appearances. Already today, with more than a quarter of the season still to play, it’s a personal best. In the first year of Serie A, in the 2020/21 season, he stopped at 11 in 25 appearances. Same loot collected in Lega Pro – Group C in 2016/17, when he wore the blue-and-white of Virtus Francavilla and was still considered a young hopeful.

Today the boy is done, it is a certainty in the world of national football. His name is synonymous with goals not only in the province of La Spezia, but everywhere in Italy. Nzola is the striker who in Serie A holds the highest percentage of participation in the goals of the team he plays for: 52.4%. More than half of the Ligurian turnover bears his signature. What is surprising, however, is the margin of advantage that the Angolan has over the other two players on the podium: Gabbiadini, second, stops at 36.4%; while Osimhen, the cannibalistic top scorer, is third at 32.8%.

But that’s not all. Leaving aside the Romanist Solbakken (who scored against Verona in his first appearance in Serie A), Nzola is third for average goals per game, with a figure that stands at 0.55. Only the Juventus striker Vlahovic (0.57) and the usual Osimhen (0.95) are doing better than him. These are exemplary numbers, which clearly demonstrate how in Italy there aren’t many strikers as capable of deserving the scene of the goal as the La Spezia player.

Therefore with Nzola it seems to be faced with realities that on the shores of the Gulf of Poets belong to other times. A bit like his football, which looks like it was fifty or more years ago: simple, decisive, free from useless virtuosity. On the other hand, the objective in football, since the creation of the game, has always been only one: to score goals. A vice that, fortunately for La Spezia, the “Lion King” has innate. Even the ranking of all-time eagle scorers, in fact, risks being rewritten. Only seven goals are missing for the ex Trapani to reach 40 and enter the ten most prolific white shirts ever. A goal that Nzola will try to cross between now and the end of the championship, to once again brand his name in the history of Spezia Calcio.