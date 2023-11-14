Spice – Luca D’Angelo left Pescara. He will probably meet the Spezia management halfway. Then the final decision will come. It’s all in the details. The cards are all on the table, it will be up to the Abruzzo coach to decide whether or not to accept the eagle bench.

Contacts were initiated later Spezia – Ternana. They continued throughout yesterday and also into the night, when the black smoke seemed very close. In the late morning, however, the turning point. D’Angelo got into the car and left towards Liguria. He will meet the La Spezia managers shortly. And only then will he make a decision. The issue, beyond the engagement, seems to be that of duration of the contract. The coach does not want to sign for seven months, he asks for guarantees for an agreement until 2025.

Should new problems arise, the axis would shift to Fabio Liverani. The former Perugia and Lazio footballer appears to be the designated alternative to the former Pisa player.

However, the trail that led to Alfredo Aglietti. Finally, in the background, two options. The first would be internal and would see the team entrusted to the duo Third parties – Lorieri. The second would be of interest Moreno Longojust released from Como but registered until December 20th.

In short, all that remains is to wait. D’Angelo has left Pescara and will soon sit at the table with Spezia. The future of the eagle bench will depend on this meeting.