Doors open at the Peak: Spezia trains in front of the fans



Spice – A full of love. Spezia Calcio needed it. The fans did not decline the company’s call, responding once again “present”. A few days before the decisive match against Hellas Verona, the eagles trained in front of nearly 2,000 spectators who accompanied the team with chants, songs and smoke bombs between warm-ups, exercises and the final match.

The festive afternoon began early, at 2.30pm. Several fans crowded outside the separate sector waiting for the gates to open. Training started at 3pm. Before directing the session, Leonardo Semplici, at his first real meeting with the home fans, received a shirt with his name as a gift and the historic phrase by Paolo Ponzo: “Every footballer who wears this shirt must feel honored on the one hand and strongly responsible for what he represents on the other”.

Spezia is full of love: the afternoon of the fans





The field, then, saw protagonists Gyasi and his companions. After an athletic warm-up, the team split into two groups. The forwards, accompanied by three midfielders, tested the attacking developments. The defenders, together with three other teammates from the median department, exit from below. Subsequently, a series of small-field matches between three teams (black, green and orange) preceded a real challenge between teammates. On one side the greens, lined up with the 4-2-3-1. On the other, the blacks, on the pitch with a 3-4-3. A splendid goal by Daniele Verde decided the two ten-minute mini-halves in favor of the latter. On the 10th, after controlling the ball on the trocar, he discarded Caldara and beat Dragowski for the only goal of the final match.

Before giving themselves to the spectators for autographs and selfies, the players were gathered by Semplici in the center of the field. In circle, they listened attentively to the coach’s words to then close the afternoon by filling up with songs and affection in view of Sunday’s delicate challenge at Hellas Verona.