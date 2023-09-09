La Spezia – Serie B is at a standstill, but the problems at Spezia Calcio do not stop. The last two are physical in nature and concern Petko Hristov and Christian Cugnataboth of whom emerged battered from the last training session in Follo.

What is particularly worrying is the condition of the Bulgarian defender. The instrumental tests to which he underwent revealed an “ileopsoas lesion”. An injury whose real extent will be re-evaluated in a few days, as communicated by the via Melara club itself. And which, therefore, will certainly exclude Hristov from the away match in Venice and in all likelihood also from the home match that will see the eagles oppose Reggiana on 23 September.

In underlining that both “footballers have already undertaken their respective recovery paths”, the eagle club also underlined the extent of the physical problem suffered by Cugnata. “It was found in the young Sicilian side – we read in the medical bulletin – a sprain trauma of the right kneewith minimal involvement of the medial collateral ligament”.