Spice – Luca Gotti ended his experience on the Spezia Calcio bench, which lasted practically just over seven months. After his arrival in the summer, the Friulian coach guided the eagles up to the decision of the Ligurian club’s management who, for the first time since the team has been in Serie A, have decided to sack their coach.

The choice, which arrived in the evening, was later confirmed by an official press release: “Spezia Calcio – we read – announces that they have relieved Luca Gotti of his role as coach in charge of the first team. The club wishes to thank the coach for the activity carried out so far and wishes him the best professional successes”.

After directing training this morning, the former Udinese player was summoned to the club in the evening. Here he was notified of the exemption. The team has currently been entrusted to the leadership of the duo Fabrizio Lorieri and Claudio Terzi. Evaluations on Gotti’s heir, therefore, will take place in the next few hours. On pole there would be Leonardo Semplicispotted in the grandstand at the “Castellani” stadium in Empoli in the eaglets’ last championship match.