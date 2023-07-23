Vipiteno – Ciak, we turn around: good first time. The Spice by Massimiliano Alvini starts the season well. The debut on the bench for the eagle for the former Cremonese coincides with a prestigious victory, obtained in a friendly against Sassuolo by Alessio Dionisi. Amian, Reca and Krollis they put their signature on an atypical match, played over three thirty-five minute halves and finished 2-3. Immediately on the pitch many of the new signings, including Bandinelli and Cassata.

The match

There was curiosity for the first Spezia by Massimiliano Alvini. The first friendly match with Gherdeina was canceled due to bad weather, and the eagles met again for the season opener against a Serie A team. Following in the footsteps of the Italian, followed by Thiago Motta and, only partially, by Semplici, the former Cremonese chose the 4-3-3. In front of Dragowski, back four with Amian, Bertola, Nikoalou and Reca. In midfield, the new players, Bandinelli and Cassata, were immediately protagonists. With them Zurkowski. Forward Luca Moro moved from centre-forward. Alongside him Cipot and the young Candelari. Absent Mbala Nzola, who is not included in the squad list.

Thus, bubbly and offensive, Alvini’s football peeked out in the world of Spezia Calcio. The new coach showed already tested ideas and mechanisms. Seven minutes are enough for the eagles to take the lead. Kelvin Amian, one of the great absentees from the Reggio Emilia play-off, ends up on the scorer’s table. The Frenchman, able to enter the penalty area, is the quickest to pounce on a cross from Zurkowski and head sign the benefit. Then about twenty minutes pass, in which the whites do not deserve, and it is Reca a sign the doubling. The left foot of the Pole, well served by Cipot, is precise and powerful, unstoppable for Consigli.

The second of the three fractions of the game opened with five changes. Zoet, Serpe, Bourabia, Sanca and Krollis took the place of Dragowski, Bertola, Cassata, Cipot and Moro. And after just two rounds of the clock, the Sassuolo has shortened the distance with Matheus Henrique. Once the goal that shortened the distance was conceded, Spezia did not disunited, however. First it resisted the assaults of Pinamonti, twice, and Berardi. Then he struck another blow to the match. Holm, as soon as he entered the field in place of Reca, immediately brushed a precise cross on the head of Krollis, who, freeing himself from the clutches of the neroverdi defenders, beat an innocent Cragno. This is not, however, the last emotion of the second half. In the 26th minute, in fact, it was Defrel, with a splendid left-footed shot from the edge of the area, who sent the teams to the break on the score of 2-3.

Finally, few emotions in the last third of the race. However, always with Spezia well present on the pitch and proactive in building the game. The youngsters Pietra and Sanca demonstrated leg and technique, while Holm appeared to be recovering after months of injury. The opportunities, one for each side, happened on the feet of the ex Bourabia and Defrel. In the latter case, Zovko was superlative, blocking the way for the Frenchman and allowing the eaglets to bring home their first success of the season.