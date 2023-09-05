Luni – «I am very proud to be here: I thank the Platek family and the board of directors for having placed their trust in me.’ Andrea Gazzoli does not reveal emotions but the joy of representing Spezia Calcio as managing director overflows from his words. «Sporting, economic and social challenges await us on the horizon because the club represents an entire territory».

Even before talking about the sporting and corporate situation, Gazzoli wanted to dedicate a thought for the fans: «I’ve already had the opportunity to meet them. I promise them availability and commitment for the good of the club. I am convinced that great things can be done here and now more than ever it will be essential to unite around our team».

A team that, specifically, comes from relegation to Serie B. «It is certainly important to reset everything that has been and start again with enthusiasm – he continued -. The passion of the square is tangible and even the recent events are a symptom of a deep love for the white jersey. For our part, we can do nothing but work hard to get back up immediately». Lo Spezia, continues the new managing director, has embarked on «a clear path, as demonstrated by the investments in the stadium made together with the Municipality and the Region. You can get to file negative situations, but thinking about financial sustainability and a profit in Italian football is really complicated». Therefore “we will have to work to find a synthesis between the field, the economic side, the wishes of the owners and territorial roots: we will try to continue along this path and improve daily”.

Since taking office this summer, Gazzoli has had to deal with two hot topics for the fans: the logo change and the restructuring of the Peak. As for the first question, he explains, «we dealt with the reactions of the fans internally. The desire was to carry out a rebranding, perhaps a strong one. But it was certainly not to create negativity. Therefore, we will have to learn from this situation to start a fruitful dialogue on many aspects”. The works on the Viale Fieschi plant, on the other hand, «required great commitment and the use of important economic resources. Of course, when you end up in the presence of a structure from the Thirties, some delay can occur. But we are working very quickly and also this morning we made a further prospective point to do everything possible to return home on 8 October for the match against Pisa».