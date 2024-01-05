La Spezia – This time they did not suffer an attack from an opposing team. But that of a hacker. For some hours the Facebook profile of Spezia Calcio was the subject of a cyber attack.

The attack took place late in the evening of January 4th. First the bio was changed. The set of words that have the task of presenting the profile. Then it was changed the featured image. The coat of arms disappeared and a photo of a girl appeared in its place.

The cyberattack, however, was short-lived. Already in the early hours of the following morning the correct profile settings were restored.