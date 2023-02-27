La Spezia – “Mister Simple, Captain Gyasi and the whole eagle group are waiting for you to prepare the next commitments together: don’t miss it”. As, with a motivational phrase as a gloss of one of the most awaited press releases of recent timesSpezia Calcio has announced the opening of a training session for eagle supporters.

Specifically, “Thursday 2 March, at 3 pm, the eagles will play an open-door training session on the Peak terrain. – reads the note – Admission will be free and allowed only in the Distinti sector. The stadium gates will open from 2.30pm”. At the same time as open-door training, the press release continues, “fans who still don’t have tickets for Sunday’s match against Hellas Verona will be able to count on the ticket office at the Alberto Picco stadium, which will be open from 2 to 6 pm for the occasion”.

The Spice, after the draw gained on the Udinese field, instead he will return to training already tomorrow. In Follo, Leonardo Semplici will start his first full week as coach of the eagles. The first point, thanks to two goals from an extraordinary Nzola, has arrived. Now the former Spal and Cagliari will have to prepare in detail the seven days that will lead to the delicate battle of salvation, practically decisive for the fate of the standings, with Hellas Verona. On the other hand, the front is unavailable and no major recoveries are foreseen at the moment. In the pits, among the unavailable players, Bastoni, Holm, Zurkowski and Zoet still remain.