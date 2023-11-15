Spezia Calcio presents the new coach Luca D’Angelo



Spice – «I’m not a fine orator. I prefer doing instead of saying.” Luca D’Angelo doesn’t make promises. He is happy to have become the new coach of Spezia, he doesn’t need to resort to proclamations. He wants to tiptoe in. He will have two weeks to prepare for his debut, to examine and understand what led him to accept the job: «The management had no difficulty convincing me. I immediately felt the desire to have me as a technician. The squad, then, is good, the ownership is strong and the team has passion. All more than right reasons to say yes.”

D’Angelo’s press conference was hastily organized. He wanted Spezia, and vice versa. Around lunchtime the news of Alvini’s dismissal arrived. Then, in quick succession, the official agreement with the Pescara native and the first training session. «The team has worked, it is not disarmed – he continues -. And this is thanks to Massimiliano: he is a very prepared coach and an impeccable person. I greet him with affection. Football is not a science and I don’t have any particular recipes either. The conditions for working well, however, are all there.” Starting from the rose. A set of players that according to the new coach cannot be the one seen in the first thirteen matchdays: «I will have many resources at my disposal. Understanding the reasons why they made less is difficult. But we shouldn’t get stuck on this. The goal is to look forward.”

There are two characteristics that D’Angelo always asks of his team: “warm heart and cold head”. And he will also do it with Nikolaou and his companions, without exception: «I haven’t spoken to them yet, it was all very fast. But I will do it soon, both with the veterans and with the younger ones. Everyone will have to bring their qualities to the service of the group. I don’t like the disparity: the responsibilities will have to be divided equally between all of us, players and staff.” As well as the pressure. Spezia is a «hot place and sometimes the athletes are not prepared for the difficulties of the job. After a relegation it is not easy to start again. Therefore I ask everyone to stay as close to them as possible. Support is fundamental for a player, even if I understand the mood of the fans in these situations: whistles are part of the job, of course.”

D’Angelo, in contrast, has only received likes so far. While waiting for the first meeting with the fans, the world of the web acted as a thermometer: «I don’t have social media, but if you tell me about enthusiastic reactions I believe it – he admits –. I don’t want to disappoint the square. I spent five years in Pisa and I know the rivalry. I tell my new supporters that I will put everything I have into bringing the eaglets back up. I want the team to go back to being what everyone expects.” Translated: the new coach wants to quickly take Spezia out of the relegation zone. Then we will see: «I was called to lend a hand. Time is on our side, as are technical, physical and character qualities. Serie B ends in May, every match is indecipherable. There are possibilities to come out of the situation we are in well.” Beyond the technical issue, which inevitably the coach from Pescara has not yet been able to address. «I have a different idea of ​​the game than Alvini, not better or worse but different. I know for sure that when we recover all the injured, we will come out. The quality of the singles is remarkable. Therefore we will have to do better, attacking the area with more men and intensity.”

The quote is for Filippo Bandinelli and Szymon Zurkowski, who have “goals in their feet”. But also for the attackers, who haven’t performed at their best so far: «Last year Moro won a championship as a protagonist. It can’t be the one seen in the first glimpse of the season. The same goes for Antonucci. Then there is Verde, who is a very strong footballer for the category. His attitude will make the difference. If I notice in him the desire to lend a hand to the team, to the club, to the fans but also to himself, I will use him.”

The gloss is on the transfer market, still too far away according to D’Angelo. «I can’t look at January. First I want to understand the human material I have available – he concludes –. The first quality that a footballer must have is the passion that he puts into his work. This is what I want to see, beyond the technique, which, I repeat, is indisputable.”