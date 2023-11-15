Spice – Massimiliano Alvini is no longer the coach of Spezia Calcio. The Tuscan coach’s adventure on the eagle bench lasted just over four months. What cost him dearly was the team’s poor performance, stuck in third-to-last place in Serie B with only ten points collected in thirteen matchdays.

The news of the exemption arrived two days after the eventful post from Spezia – Ternana. Yet another draw, caught at the last second thanks to a goal from Luca Moro, was the final straw. And after a few hours of reflection, the Via Melara company opted for the steering wheel gearbox. “Spezia Calcio – we read on the Eagles’ official website – announces that it has relieved Massimiliano Alvini of his role as head coach of the first team. The club wishes to thank the coach and his staff for the seriousness and professionalism demonstrated since their arrival in the Gulf of Poets and wishes them the best human and professional fortunes.”

Alvini thus leaves the white bench with only two victories in fifteen games. One arrived in the Italian Cup, against Venezia and after the penalty shootout. The other in Piacenza, 1-2 at Feralpisalò. For the rest only draws, seven, and defeats, five. Some sensational, like those arrived in Catanzaro and Cremona. He will succeed him Luca D’Angelo. The now former Pisa coach is already in town. This morning he underwent medical checks together with his staff and today he should lead the first training session.