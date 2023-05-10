Spice – Simone Bastoni raises the white flag. This is the news of the day at the Spezia house. The midfielder, injured on Saturday on the Cremonese pitch, will surely miss next week’s big match against Milan.

It rains in the wet on the shores of the Gulf of Poets. If the field doesn’t smile, with Spezia not winning since the match against Inter in mid-March and navigating in the middle of the relegation zone, the infirmary cries. After losing Emil Holm until the end of the season, the eagles have to deal with a new injury: that of Follo’s native player.

“The diagnostic tests to which the footballer Simone Bastoni underwent yesterday afternoon – reads the club website in via Melara – highlighted a first-degree lesion to the left rectus femoris”. This is the bolt from the blue which, in the afternoon, struck the eagle world. And especially Leonardo Semplici. Since the former Cagliari and Spal player sits on the Spezia bench, the number twenty has only been available on five occasions. In three of these, Sampdoria, Monza and Atalanta, he started as owner. All before, in the warm-up of Cremonese – Spezia, Bastoni raised the white flag again and left the green rectangle of Zini ahead of time.

Furthermore, in view of next Saturday’s match against Stefano Pioli’s Milan, they remain to be evaluated the conditions of Szymon Zurkowski. Despite the call-up on the last day of the championship, the Polish midfielder continues with personalized training. In this sense, the last sessions before the match against the Rossoneri will be decisive.