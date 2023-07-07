La Spezia – «An enormous satisfaction, as well as a pleasure». That’s how he showed up Massimiliano Alvini, new coach of Spezia Calcio. The club has chosen him for the new course, the one that will have the objective of bringing the eaglets back to the paradise of Italian football: «Being chosen by managers and owners makes me proud. Now my attention is focused on what we will do, all together, with staff, players and clubs. Between us the harmony is taken immediately. I can not wait to start”.

The season will be long, the main characteristic of B. The horizon of waiting is that of return to Serie A as soon as possible. Alvini resumes: «Spezia wants to be ready. But not only. He wants to play the championship in the best possible way and achieve promotion. We will fight for it. We want to get the best possible. We already know what path awaits us and the expectations we will have. The goal is to work to get back to the top division right away, there’s no getting around it. We will try until the end, aware of the difficulties ».

It’s still: “I hope to keep the players currently in the squad. They are strong, I would like to train them. I hope they have the desire to bring the team back to where it deserves to be. There was a blow, I took it too. But being here, being able to plan the Spezia season is a source of enthusiasm, pleasure and satisfaction for me. I will do it with the utmost desire. We look forward, with clear ideas. I will train in a seaside city for the first time and, as Seneca said, there is no favorable wind if the sailor does not know where to go».

But La Spezia is not just the sea. And Alvini knows it well: «Wearing this shirt is important. It means responsibility, a sense of belonging. We like to train those who want to wear the livery they defend and I expect the best in this. Anyone who leaves for the Santa Cristina retreat must give one hundred per cent». Then there is the Peak, which will be as new and noisy as ever. He continues: «Coming to play here has always been nice. It’s a tough stage, when you push, you push. I hope he can also push for Alvini and this year’s Spezia. I really believe in the team-fan-club relationship: it’s a fantastic mix. There is no football without fans, without being able to drag a curve and an audience that wants to enjoy. This is my idea. You may or may not succeed, but empathy between team and cheering is key. This is also why coming here is fantastic. I hope to find this mixture».

From feelings to tactics, another fundamental component when it comes to coaches. Alvini, however, highlights: «Talking about the game system in this historical moment is difficult. You have to adapt to the players. In recent years, if you look at how my teams have played, you can say that I have a base but then I studied the material I have available. I don’t have a game system fixed in my head. My journey is so long that I have worked in every possible way».

Finally, the former Cremonese has taken a step back analyzing the relegation of whites. «I didn’t expect it» she reveals, before defining the loss of the A’s as «always painful. But football is this, unpredictable. Both Spezia, which is strong and has determined players, and Cremonese, whom I thank, have been relegated. They didn’t deserve that result, but it happened.”