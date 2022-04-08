After the crazy home victory against Venice, the eagle fans still respond present: at the Castellani there will be more than 1200 to occupy the guest sector, in a trip of fundamental importance, from which the eagles will want to return with precious salvation points.

La Spezia – It will be a real La Spezia exodus for the transfer to Castellani di Empoli. A fundamental race, from which Thiago Motta and his team will want to return with precious points in the bag to get closer and closer to the safety level.

Conscious of the short distance from the finish line, the La Spezia fans were able to respond to this challenge too, to the point that currently around 1200 tickets are sold for the guest sector.

