Cesena – Alvini and Nikolaou, the only ones talking after Saturday’s disastrous performance would have immediately replayed the match against Reggiana. In the end they only had to wait a few more hours and change targets to try to restart. Brescia arrives at the Dino Manuzzi in Cesena, in a classic make-or-break match. The seventh day is already that of the crossroads. Right or left, restart or sink. There is no middle ground. The horizon presents no other beaches: it is the last one.

Massimiliano Alvini did not speak on the eve. He had already done it in the press room on Saturday evening, when he himself identified the match against Brescia as an opportunity not to be missed. There was no need to reiterate it. The whole environment is aware of it. After four consecutive defeats, only one point gained and last place in the table, Spezia can no longer fail. He fears a possible change of course, of whatever magnitude.

The official lineups

Straight antennas and maximum concentration, therefore. The eaglets can no longer afford to stay in the nest: the time has come to take flight. To achieve his goal, Alvini relies on the most tested formation, regardless of the results: the 4-3-3. The biggest news are two. The first: Nicolò Bertola, in great form in Venice and feverish with Reggiana, returns to the starting lineup. Alongside him, in the center of defense, is captain Dimitrios Nikolaou. Amian and Reca travel on the outside, who recovered in record time from the physical problem he suffered on Saturday. In goal, as usual, Dragowski saves. The second face to stand out, however, is that of Szymon Zurkowski. The young midfielder takes the starting shirt not in the middle of the pitch, but in attack. With him there are Verde and Luca Moro, confirmed as an attacking midfielder. Completing the eleven are the three midfielders: Bandinelli, Cassata and Zurkowski.

The coach of Brescia Daniele Gastaldello responds with 3-4-1-2 which so far has left no doubt. The tactical acumen of Bjarnason, deployed as an attacking midfielder, serves the young Moncini and Bianchi. Dickmann and Galazzi are the full-back wingers, while Paghera and Bisoli act in the center of the pitch. Finally, Cistana, Mangraviti and Papetti are the praetorians guarding the Lezzerini gate.