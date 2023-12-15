La Spezia – There are those who compared Hristov's goal to that of Gudjhonsen, who in 2019 kicked off the Italian team's run. And who, instead, preached calm. Spezia found their second victory of the season in Ascoli, but remains the owner of the penultimate place in the standings in search of continuity. After the success in the last round, the eagles challenge Bari to follow up the episode in the Marche and collect the first three points at the Alberto Picco stadium.

The official lineups

Luca D'Angelo was clear in the press conference the day before: a combative Spezia will be needed. He is capable of deploying the effectiveness seen in Ascoli and the quality shown against league leaders Parma. Therefore the eagle coach has decided to confirm the eleven of the last few weeks, albeit with some variations. Zoet is in goal, but it's nothing new.

One of the two doubts, regarding the central defender to partner with captain Nikolaou, has been resolved: Hristov plays. The Bulgarian wins the run-off with Muhl and returns to the starting lineup after the decisive goal in the last round. On the outside there are the usual Elia and Amian. In midfield, however, there is room for Salvatore Esposito, Bandinelli and Kouda. The former Picerno player retreats to the midline and leaves room for Antonucci in the attacking midfield. It is number 48 who joins Verde, in his hundredth in the white jersey, behind Francesco Pio Esposito. Moro is still out, having not played even a second last week.

On the other hand, the former Pasquale Marino has to give up Sibilli. Bari's top scorer has to serve a one-match ban and I leave the baton to Nasti. Aramu and Achik are the wingers of the 4-3-3. While in midfield Maita wins the run-off with Acampora and joins Benali and Koutsoupias. Ricci, Vicari, Di Cesare and Dorval finally make up the four-man line protecting the Brenno goal posts.