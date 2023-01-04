Spezia – Atalanta, the bus of the eagles arrives at the stadium



La Spezia – At the “Picco” Spezia and Atalanta return to the locker rooms with the result of 2-0. Practically perfect first half of Gotti’s team, with Nzola great protagonist. The Angolan striker, after signing a brace in the last match of 2022, opens the year with assists and goals. In the 7th minute he is good at escaping to the right-footed out and picking Gyasi, able to turn his partner’s precise pass into a goal. In the 31st minute, however, he went it alone and, launched on the edge of offside by a splendid throw from Bourabia, beat Sportiello on the way out. The first half goes on file like this, with little Atalanta, dangerous only on a couple of occasions with Hojlund, and a lot of Spezia.

At the moment the only negative note, in the eagle house, is Zoet’s injury. Midway through the first half, the Dutch goalkeeper was forced to ask for a substitution following a tough clash with Zapata. In place of him Zovko, on his debut of the season and on his first appearance after twenty minutes on the last day of last season with Napoli.

Those of Spezia have to do with salvation. November bequeathed a last heavy victory on the field of a direct competitor like Hellas Verona. Besides a margin from the red zone of six lengths. Those of Atalanta, opponents on matchday 16 of Serie A TIM, are instead looking to qualify for the next Champions League.

To resume racing in the championship, Luca Gotti chose the classic 3-5-2. A module that, in front of the home crowd, yielded the beauty of 6 useful results out of 7 races played. In front of Zoet (Dragowski is still in the pits) move Amian, Kiwior and Nikolaou. Bourabia, Ampadu and Bastoni preside over the median, with Holm and Reca in charge of setting fire to the flanks. In front of striker Mbala Nzola, author of seven goals so far, and Gyasi. Joao Moutinho, the first new face of the La Spezia transfer campaign, starts from the bench.

Three-man defense also for Gasperini. A trademark for the former Genoa coach, who however opts for the attacking midfielder. Therefore, it is Scalvini, Palomino and Toloi who protect Sportiello’s goal, while the four in midfield are – from right to left – Ruggeri, Ederson, De Roon and Maehle. Koopmeiners was chosen for the frontline. Lastly, the Lookman – Zapata duo are in attack.