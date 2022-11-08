It all happens in the first half, between Spezia and Udinese. The Friulians take the lead at the peak, with Success launched on the counterattack that holes Zoet, but the referee cancels for offside. The game continues with opportunities on both sides: Silvestri exalts himself on Nzola and Ampadu hits the crossbar in the fray. Udinese defends themselves and starts on the counterattack, but Spezia goes ahead. At 33 ‘Ampadu draws a perfect cross from the edge of the area for Reca, who from a lateral position scores a great goal per lap. The Friulian reaction is not long in coming, and at 43 ‘Success takes the bottom and tows a ball on which Lovric pounces: 1-1. At the break both coaches change: Gotti inserts Amian for Bourabia, Sottil Ehizibue for Arslan. Nzola has a couple of chances, but fails to frame the goal. Fatigue is felt and the recovery flows without great emotions. In the end, Spezia is more trying in the final, but the most sensational opportunity has Udinese, who in full recovery hits a crossbar with Walace’s shot from outside. The Ligurians thus rise to 10 points, plus four from the relegation zone. Udinese, on the other hand, hooks Inter’s seventh place at 24.