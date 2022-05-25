Seven clubs were sanctioned by the sports judge for the behavior of spectators in the stands in the last championship. The toughest measures concern Spezia-Napoli, after the clashes that took place at the beginning and continued at the end of the match between the two fans. Launches of flares and seats, before the invasion of the sector by the supporters of the visiting team. A situation that had forced the referee to interrupt the match for about twelve minutes and caused the injury of three stewards.

CLOSED SECTORS AND FINES

For this reason, Spezia will have to play the first home match of the next championship with the Piscina curve closed, just as at the Maradona in Naples it will not be possible to access Curva A. Both clubs have been fined, respectively 15 and 30. thousand euros. The uncivil conduct of the public led to the interruption of the game also to Arechi, for seven minutes. During the second half of Salernitana-Udinese, the home fans threw smoke bombs, glass bottles and a seat towards the field. Episodes that the sports judge punished with the closure of the Distinti sector for a round and a fine of 30 thousand euros, to which he adds another of 10 thousand for the insulting chants against an opposing player. The fines also hit Fiorentina (15,000 euros for insulting chants and launching smoke bombs), Milan (12,000 euros for insulting territorial choirs and launching smoke bombs), Venice (3,000 euros for throwing lighter and glass of plastic in the field), and Lazio (2 thousand euros for the launch of smoke bombs in the field).