La Spezia – The match between Spice And Lecco It's one of those not to be missed. It's practically in or out: everyone on the shores of the Gulf of Poets knows it. Luca D'Angelo's team is aware of this, having changed gear since February and believes in direct salvation. This was recognized by the eagle public, who accompanied the bus to the Alberto Picco stadium with scooters, flags, chants and smoke bombs (video). The initiative was launched in the 2020 play-offs, those that won Serie A, and was then proposed again before all the important matches in the top flight.

It's a kind of recognition. Which is to say: you can't go wrong with this match. On the other hand, the ranking says that Spezia – Lecco is important. The hosts have lost only one match in the last eleven. They have conceded seven points in the last three games and don't want to stop. Direct salvation is nothing away. Therefore the internal challenge against Lecco who is last in the standings, who has recently changed technical leadership, takes on the characteristics of a final.

Spezia – Lecco, the official lineups

D'Angelo once again relies on the 3-5-2. Cassata returns and goes to the bench. Vignali is still on the right, scoring against Ascoli. Elijah, however, moves to the left. The rest of the eleven is also confirmed, in accordance with the saying “you don't change a team that wins”. Zoet is in goal. The three-man defense is made up of Mateju, Hristov and Nikolaou, once again wearing the armband. Nagy and Salvatore Esposito make up the midfield defense. With them Bandinelli, who will shuttle with the attack. Department in which the eagle coach confirmed the starting pair of the last few weeks, the one made up of Verde and Falcinelli.

The first Lecco by Andrea Malgrati, who on the eve declared that he wanted to try to “win all the remaining matches before the end of the championship”, goes onto the pitch with the 4-3-3. In front of Lamanna, chosen between the posts, there are Lepore, Bianconi, Celjak and Caporale. Degli Innocenti and Sersanti are the midfielders, the team's metronome is Ionita. Crociata, Novakovich and Buso, finally, had the task of putting the eagle defense in difficulty.