La Spezia – Having archived the challenge with Roma, which saw him safe for more than one time, now Spezia will have to think about the last seasonal effort, the most important: the play-off with Hellas Verona which is giving away a Serie A start.

The state of the art is clear. One thing is certain, the other will be decided on Monday 5 June in a Lega Calcio Serie A council convened ad hoc: the date is already circled in red in the Italian football calendar, eagles and La Scala they will play for their stay in the top division on Sunday 11 June. Where the match will be played, on the other hand, is a matter that will be explored in the next few hours.

The hypotheses, however, are already being examined by those responsible. And they are not few. They range from the “Dacia Arena” in Udine to the “Via del Mare” stadium in Lecce. Then from the far north to the deep south. In the middle, possibilities closer to the Golfo dei Poeti and consequently more accessible for eagle supporters: the facility “Artemio Franchi” in Florence and the “Mapei Stadium” in Reggio Emilia.

It is the houses of Udinese and Sassuolo, at the moment, that have the advantage in the candidacy for the theater of the match that closes the 2022/2023 season. On the former Tricolore stadium, however, another unknown factor arises, linked to the “Final Four” of the spring championship. On the 9th, in fact, the youth final is scheduled there. Only forty-eight hours before the playoff that will decide who will be saved between Spezia and Hellas Verona.