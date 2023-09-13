Spice – “Dragowski will be there, as well as Green. Reca has recovered, while Muhl needs to be evaluated.” He doesn’t hide Massimiliano Alvini. Aware that Venezia is “strong, has been playing together for a long time and has blended concepts”, the eagle coach nevertheless said he was more interested in the behavior of his team.

The focus, therefore, will be on Nikolaou and his teammates, expected on Friday at the “Penzo” in Venice for a challenge that comes after the two-week break due to the national teams. «We had several days to consolidate the work and improve. The objective is to continue creating a precise identity.” Even if it will still take time to achieve it. «I have great faith in the team: we want to build something important – he continues -. The rose is functional to my ideas. Out of three games, we completely missed one and a half. We are aware of this, so we want to improve together and continue to work to create a common mentality.”

Coming to the formation choices, the former Cremonese coach was categorical about some players. «Dragowski plays – he declares -. He is our goalkeeper and we are sure that he will continue his important path. However, I also have faith in the other number ones, Zoet and Zovko. I have nothing to say to that effect.” As for Verde, however, Alvini gave credit to the staff: «It’s not easy to manage players who have a market and with Daniele he behaved very well. Until today he has never taken to the field because the conditions were not there, now he is ready.”

Finally, the gloss is on the injured. Reca, the coach reveals, is “available, now he will have to regain his condition”. Hristov, however, will not be part of the match: «We will wait for him and give him time to heal. He must smile, however, because in a month he will be able to take the field. And we are happy about it.” Muhl is in the middle: «We will evaluate in these last hours before the match whether he will be able to be available».