Spice – “The team responded, the attitude was positive but the result did not reward her.” The match against Brescia gave Massimiliano Alvini new certainties. Spezia Calcio has not yet achieved their first victory in the championship, but Tuesday’s performance in front of the Rondinelle at least showed a reactive and lively eleven, who came close to scoring the winning goal on several occasions.

“When we played badly and lost, we highlighted it” said the technician in Manuzzi’s belly. But now, less than twenty-four hours before the match against Feralpisalò, he claims to see a “more compact and shorter team, which has a positive attitude and good ball management”. A flaw, however, remains. The former Cremonese player knows this: “The finishing needs to be improved. We must and can do more.”

Maybe starting from Garilli challenge. “Feralpi is an organized team, which knows how to do well in both phases. It will be a complicated match against players who have put everyone in difficulty. I will ask for the right attitude, we will have to give our all to bring home a positive result.”

Finally, on accident situation he comments: “We have some situations to evaluate. Cassata, for example, came out of the match against Brescia with some problems. Plus there will be others to review based on physical conditions and natural rotations in what is the third challenge in seven days.”