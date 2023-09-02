La Spezia – «I will change some men. The trip to Catanzaro was long and demanding». Halfway between the heavy defeat in Calabria and the desire for redemption that tomorrow’s match against Como will offer, Massimiliano Alvini he was more royalist than the king. «After the yellow and red advantage we shut down – he says in the press conference – Up to that moment we had played well, even having more chances to take the lead. Once below, however, we disappeared from the field. It’s only our fault. We have to work to make sure that doesn’t happen again.”

Training, for the eagle coach, is the only cure that can stem the difficult moment in which Nikolaou and his companions seem immersed. “We must work with humility and a spirit of sacrifice. And score points: I told my men – he continues -. In two good games, little has been collected. We must understand that the adaptation to the category must be faster ».

Maybe starting as early as the fourth day of the championship. After Sudtirol and Catanzaro, the eaglets will host an ambitious Como at the Manuzzi in Cesena. «I expect a classic Serie B match – says Alvini -. They have a clear goal and important players. It will be a race where intensity, competitive spirit, humility and a spirit of sacrifice will be needed».

The coach’s comment is on Salvatore Elia, La Spezia’s last market success: «I think I’ll take him with us to Cesena. However, he only did one workout. So I don’t think it will be from the match. Then we will take advantage of the break to put him in condition for the resumption of hostilities”.