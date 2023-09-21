La Spezia – «I might seem crazy, but because of the way they work, are committed and try to build a soul, I like the team». He raises his shield Massimiliano Alvini. After all, he always has. He has never stopped believing in the squad at his disposal, he is convinced that sooner or later the inertia will change. And answering the fans’ question in the press conference that precedes Spezia-Reggiana, he does not fail to underline it: «I say it for the umpteenth time, but that’s what I think. I hope that the pitch can reward the players for what they are doing.”

Maybe already starting from Saturday’s match at Reggiana. «We are talking about a strong team, which has a mix of experience and youth – continues the eagle coach -. In the last few days they first drew with Parma, then put Palermo and Cremonese in difficulty. We can only respect it, it will be an important and difficult match». Also because it arrives at a delicate moment, with Spezia struggling to find the right edge: «I’m not looking back, but forward. In the last year I have received more insults than praise. Therefore, together with the staff and the team I want to set my sights on Saturday’s match.”

In Cesena, in all likelihood, Bertola will not be there. An important absence in a department, the backward one, battered by injuries: «We will do everything to recover him, but close commitments complicate the plans. We were working on the Bertola-Nikolaou couple, but Nicolò is ill: he has a fever.”

They will leave with their companions, instead, two new faces: Elia and Moro. «Salvatore gives us various solutions. He can also play right back, it’s an option we are working on. We are happy with him, he arrived practically without preparation and played two games out of two. Luca is a guy who I really appreciate for the commitment he puts in. Furthermore, he knows how to read various situations. He scored two goals in four games. I ask him to continue working like this. We are happy with him.”