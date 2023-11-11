La Spezia – «The match against Ternana must be won». He doesn’t hide Massimiliano Alvini. He wants to start a “new journey”, made of points and games. So far Spezia has found neither one nor the other, except intermittently. The challenge of November 12th, thus, takes on further value. In fact it is a direct clash, but not only that. For the eagle coach it also seems to be the last call. The ranking is crying, the results are not arriving and the trend must be reversed immediately, before the quicksand of the fight not to be relegated to Serie C completely sucks the whites in.

«On Tuesday before leaving for Lecco a fan came and gave me a scarf – he says -. They are gestures that give pleasure, that give a sense of belonging. Therefore, as long as I am at Spezia I will give everything.” Alvini will certainly sit on the bench against Ternana, then we’ll see him. But the coach doesn’t throw in the towel. Indeed, he is convinced of reviving the situation: «We want to start a new path. We had two bad games, especially the one against Cremona. But they are now the past and should be forgotten. Now we must put passion, ideas and the desire to do well into the challenge with Ternana. We know it will be difficult, but we will have to use these characteristics to win. I’m interested in getting results.”

In short, Alvini goes straight ahead. He doesn’t even look at his opponents: «I don’t know how Ternana will play. I’m only interested in doing well. Tactics don’t make a difference. The important thing is to be a team right now, the plans come later.” And this beyond the injuries: «We are not recovering anyone. Indeed, we will have some situations to evaluate. Ekdal, for example, emerged battered from the match against Lecco. The only one who will be on the bench compared to the last match is Gelashvili.”

After having collected only nine points in twelve days, the goal of the coach from Fucecchio is now “to get a result”. Especially in a direct confrontation. «I have never found alibis and I will never find them – he concludes -. We just want to reverse the trend and against Ternana we will try to do so. The team will need support and I’m sure there will be no shortage of fans. They have never let us lack their contribution since the start of the championship.”