La Spezia – I am 23 players called up by Leonardo Semplici for the Genoese away match at Sampdoria.

The eaglet technician, who finds Simone Sticks from the disqualification, however, he has to do without several important pawns. Ethan Ampadu in the first place, expelled in the match against Lazio and stopped for one shift by the sports judge. But also Szymon Zurkowski, Emil Holm and Joao Moutinho: all injured.

Below is the complete list:

Goalkeepers: Zoet, Marchetti, Dragowski.

Defenders: Reca, Ferrer, Amian, Caldara, Nikolaou, Wisniewski.

Midfielders: Bourabia, Sala, Ekdal, Bastoni, Kovalenko, Esposito, Agudelo, Cipot.

Forwards: Green, Gyasi, Shomurodov, Nzola, Krollis, Maldini.