An officer of the internal troops of Belarus Timur Grishko became famous after a vivid photo that flew around the world in August this year after the presidential elections in the country. A Reuters journalist took a picture of a security officer standing over a demonstrator Yevgeny Zaichkin on the night of August 10, writes “Nasha Niva”.

Then Telegram channels wrote that the demonstrator had died. Later it turned out that this was not the case.

But this story caused a family tragedy in the Grishko family. His wife, fitness trainer, bodybuilding champion of Belarus Lilia Salimgareeva filed for divorce.

On October 20, the final court session took place – the couple was officially divorced.

The woman explained her act by the pressure of society. She stated that she and her husband were constantly persecuted, wanted death. She believes that it will be both better and safer for her.

At the same time, Salimgareeva noted that if it were not for the August situation, “probably, there would be no divorce.”

Let us remind you that the protests against the Lukashenka regime, which began in Belarus immediately after the presidential elections, continue now. The security forces also harshly disperse the demonstrators, using weapons and special equipment.

