The re-enactment

Daniele Izzo

La Spezia – Flags and costumes, bows and arrows, helmets and swords. La Spezia experienced an afternoon marked by the Middle Ages. Spetialis, the ancient festival organized by the Municipality, has begun. The first event of a weekend full of events featured the Compagnia del Piagnaro from Pontremoli, which performed throughout the city centre.



01:07