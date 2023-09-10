UBrands with a long tradition have a huge treasure trove of shapes. There is a great danger of always quoting yourself and – unfortunately – repeating yourself. Rainer Brand, the master watchmaker from Heimbuchenthal in the Spessart, knows what we are talking about: “When I started watchmaking, the classic Breguets and Vacheron Constantins were our design icons. But you can’t live in the past forever.”

And that actually applies to the entire industry: “Currently, it feels like 95 percent of all new releases are retro watches. I think that’s a dead end.” At least for his own brand and here also with regard to the changing customer base: “Young people look at watches with completely different eyes than our generation.” He has adopted this view to a certain extent , in any case it was enough to develop our own design language that stands out from others.

He took the first step in this direction with a chronograph, the “Kerala Flyback”, it became really obvious in 2016 with the “Take Five”, followed three years later by the “Ecco to the power of two” and now he has one again Chronograph launched, the “Yoho”. Its namesake is an American national park, which has a lot to do with Rainer Brand’s love, and of course his love for watches that he himself likes. In an industry that is subject to enormous marketing hype, it is downright beneficial to deal with a watchmaker who does exactly what he believes is right.

Glove-soft leather strap

In our opinion, he hit the mark with the Yoho, even though the dial appears bright white. The dial is often referred to as the face of the watch – and this watch has a really nice, balanced face: at the top there is the brand and model name, at the bottom it is noted that it is a chronograph that is regulated in five positions. A crescent-shaped date window opens underneath. Horizontally, the permanent small seconds (left) and the minute counter of the chronograph (right) are in balance. The applied luminous numbers are only framed narrowly and appear white. Like the hands and the background of the date disc, they are luminous, which also makes them very easy to read in the dark.



Hit the mark: white dial

Image: Martin Häussermann



It is powered by the SW510 caliber from the Swiss manufacturer Sellita, which is finely sandblasted and thus has a very reserved, technical appearance. This character is underlined by the in-house rotor. As can be seen on the dial, the movement is regulated in five positions, which indicates high precision. The watch was able to fully meet this expectation during a week of wear. We registered a stable, daily process of two seconds by comparing it with a radio clock. This is chronometer compatible.







The whole thing is packaged in a simple but extremely high-quality stainless steel case with a diameter of 40.5 millimeters. A narrow stainless steel rim around the sapphire crystal leaves the dial plenty of space, which is why the watch even appears a little larger than it is. The watch is held by a leather strap as soft as a glove, which ensures a very high level of comfort. The leather of the strap comes from an organic tannery in the Allgäu and is available in six colors.

Rainer Brand is asking 4,400 euros for this chronograph, which is not a bargain, but we consider it to be quite reasonable. These watches can be purchased from many watchmakers, jewelers and also directly in the Spessart, but only after prior arrangement by telephone.