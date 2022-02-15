What would have happened if Trump had acted so bossily?

Let’s spare ourselves the interminable speculations that could be done as an introduction to the famous phrase: from the Letter to the Romans by Paul of Tarsus, to the beautiful motto that Giorgio La Pira made of it “We dare the inosable!” and to the meaning chosen by Marco Panella “to be hope rather than to have hope”, which would also go very well nowadays: better to be us, the not out of their minds, hope, rather than having to do with Hope!

But the huge tragedy we are experiencing, due to Covid and, increasingly clearly due to the faults of our rulers, pushes us to the easier translation of the historic three words. A literal translation:

Hope against Hope!

That is: only Hope can free us from Hope!

Only if Speranza imitated Mattarella II against Mattarella I could this senseless civil war, increasingly uncivilized, easily predictable and foreseen, be interrupted (see Vaccine persecution: towards a civil war … uncivilized).

It is easy to make war, sure to win it, in the name of Science, the True one, because Revealed by the self-defined Infallible Oracles. Sure to win it by law, through, we use strong but true terminology, the introduction of the civil death penalty?

Exaggerated the expression? Those who consider it such, then think of a son or of himself, perhaps just over 50 years old, winner of a state competition after years of studies, sacrifices and apprenticeship. Starting up a family, healthy more than a fish, grappling with a government that, relying on Infallibles like Burioni, argues: “That’s it! the probability of a fatal effect of the vaccine is equal to that of being struck by lightning! “ Beautiful logic that follows True Science! I’m not going to look for lightning, unlike the vaccine that could strike me!

The point, however, is not these examples, back and forth, from kids.

Did it matter or not, what was defined “earthquake in the FDA”, or the incredible act of irresponsibility and inadmissible arrogance of Joe Biden, in starting the booster dose of the anti-covid vaccine, judged without scientific basis and with incomplete testing (expected end, December 2022) therefore, against the opinion of the much heralded Science? This led to the immediate resignation of Dr. Marion Gruber and of Dr. Philip Krause Director and Deputy, of the famous American body predisposed to experimentation with new drugs. These two researchers, admirable for their seriousness and honesty, they protested the constant pressures received from politicians or their ramifications, so that they would give the answer ahead of time and even for the continuous pressure to orient it in a positive direction! (You see The LancetVOLUME 398, ISSUE 10308, P1377-1380, OCTOBER 09, 2021ti, Signed by the outgoing Directors Marion and Krause and by 16 other researchers)

A similar episode (needless to ask what would have happened if Trump had acted so bossilylet’s say gangster!), completely ignored by the leaders who are now sure of having won the civil war and who react more and more violently when they hear from some brave “experimental vaccine”, a similar episode, even alone, due to its gravity, it should make anyone, if not no-vax, certainly no-these vax.