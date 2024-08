“With the obviously absurd and very emotional image of a whale stranded on the shore of Lake Zurich, we want to raise awareness of environmental destruction, species extinction and the endangerment of natural habitats for a wide variety of living creatures,” said the festival’s artistic director, Matthias von Hartz.

Switzerland must also do its part to protect the oceans, the festival quotes a marine biologist as saying. Despite sewage treatment plants, chemicals and microplastics used here also end up in rivers and thus in the sea. This endangers the marine habitat. According to the collective, the fake whale will remain on the Utoquai until Wednesday evening. The Zurich city police confirmed to the “Neue Zürcher Zeitung” that they have issued a permit for the action.