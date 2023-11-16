The Caribbean island of Dominica may only be small, but it has now taken on the enormous task of protecting one of the largest animals on our planet, the sperm whale, creating the first marine protected area in the world; the island nation hopes to simultaneously protect the giant species and exploit their defecation habits – yes, you read that right – to tackle the climate crisis.

This giant reserve was announced last Monday, with the Dominican government outlining its plans to create it a reserve of almost 800 square kilometers ( 300 square miles ) of water west of the island, to get an idea is larger than the island of Dominica itselfwhich is approximately 750 square kilometers (290 square miles).

“We want to ensure that these majestic, highly intelligent animals are safe from harm and continue to keep our waters and climate healthy.”

he has declared Roosevelt SkerritThe Prime Minister of Dominicasecond AP News.

The sperm whale is currently classified as Vulnerable species on the IUCN Red Listlargely due to hundreds of years of persistent whalingand although hunting them is now illegal in most of the world, they may still encounter other human-caused dangers near Dominica and beyond, such as becoming entangled in fishing nets or being hit by ships.

With fewer than 500 sperm whales estimated to live in Dominica’s waters, protecting the species from such incidents is critical, and as Shane Gero, whale biologist and founder of the Dominica Sperm Whale Project, told AP News:

“A entangled whale can mean the end of a family.”

The Dominican government said an officer and observers would be appointed to ensure compliance with the rules, which include limiting the number of boat trips, allowing only sustainable artisanal fishing and delineating an international shipping route.

“The Government of Dominica has realized that sperm whales, who were probably here before humans, are also citizens of Dominica. These whales will spend most of the year off the island, so they care for some of their citizens like few nations have ever done before.”

he said Enric Salaan explorer in residence at National Geographic.

How can the sperm whale also help the climate?

One of the benefits that we could derive from the protection of the sperm whale concerns the climate, in fact these animals could end up take care of the climate crisis through the rather surprising means of poop. While it’s not entirely clear why, sperm whales in Dominica defecate a lot, and Gero suggested it may be due to eating more, or the type of squid they eat, like the marine equivalent of later morning coffee.

Regardless, it has an unexpected benefit.

When sperm whales need to “drop the kids in the pool,” they have to get closer to the surface of the water, and their non-vital functions, such as cleaning their intestines, stop when they find themselves in deeper water. On the surface, their nutrient-rich poop helps nourish the phytoplanktonwhich in turn blooms, and these blooms are useful for tackling the climate crisis because phytoplankton capture carbon dioxide, dragging her to the ocean floor when she dies.

According to one estimate, the sperm whales of Dominica they could remove around 40,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide per yearwhich equivalent to the emissions of approximately 8,500 cars, what’s more, phytoplankton produces oxygen, which is essential for life on Earth, and it is estimated that phytoplankton produces about 50% of the oxygen we breathe.

In addition to protecting sperm whales and the climate, Dominica also offers the opportunity to enjoy a unique experience: swimming with these giants of the sea. Indeed, Dominica is one of the very few places on the planet where –subject to obtaining a special government permit– it is possible to swim and interact with groups of sperm whales (particularly with young specimens), wearing only snorkeling equipment and a T-shirt, to protect our skin from solar radiation.

There are several tour operators that offer this possibility, such as CW Azoreswhich organizes whale watching trips to the island of Pico, where you can observe sperm whales in their fascinating and rich social life, or you can consult the Tripadvisor forum, where you can find advice and testimonials from those who have already lived this experience .

Swimming with sperm whales is an unforgettable experience, which requires respect and sensitivity. Being in the water only with our partner and a family of sperm whales, or even just with a single specimen looking us directly in the eyes, is a way to get in touch with one of the most intelligent and mysterious creatures on our planet.

The island of Dominica has demonstrated forward-thinking and responsible vision in creating the world’s first marine protected area for sperm whales, and this initiative not only safeguards a vulnerable species, but also helps mitigate the climate crisis and promote sustainable tourism and ecological. Dominica’s sperm whales are a precious resource for our planet and deserve our admiration and support.

If you are attracted to science or technology, keep following us, so you don’t miss the latest news from all over the world