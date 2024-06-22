Envlnt: PFAS substances can damage sperm and affect children’s health

Substances from the PFAS group (per- and polyfluoroalkyl compounds) can accumulate in the testicles, damage sperm and affect the health of children. This is the conclusion reached by scientists from Wayne State University in Detroit. Research results published in the scientific journal Environment International (EnvInt).

PFAS, which impart heat resistance and water-repellent properties to materials, are used to create water-resistant fabrics and non-stick cookware. These compounds are called “forever chemicals” because they do not break down in the environment. PFAS also accumulate in the body. They are believed to influence the development of cancer, endocrine system diseases and other diseases.

In the study, scientists examined the movement of PFAS in the bodies of laboratory rats. It turned out that compounds that are usually retained in the blood and liver also accumulate in other organs, including the testes.

The researchers note that PFAS alter sperm DNA methylation, a process that turns genes on and off. Methylation sequences can be inherited through fertilization and influence human development early in life. “Forever chemicals” alter genes in ways that impair the liver’s ability to produce cholesterol and affect the nervous system.

In March, scientists at Leiden University in the Netherlands found that PFAS are associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease.