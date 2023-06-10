In recent years, an alarming decline in sperm count has been observed in men Australians, warns Professor Roger Hart, a fertility expert and senior physician at the Western Australian Public Fertility Service.

According to Professor Hart, the sperm count has dropped by 50% in the last 50 years, which raises serious concerns about male fertility in the country.

Professor Hart, who is part of the Raine Study, the world’s oldest longitudinal study of development from birth to adulthood, revealed that only 14.4% of 21-year-old Australian men have sperm that meet the criteria. minimums established by the World Health Organization. These findings have been described as “depressing and surprising.”

The study suggests that the decrease in sperm count is not due to genetic causes, as rates of testicular and prostate cancer are increasingindicating that the causes are probably environmental.

Professor Hart attributes this reduction to endocrine-disrupting chemicals present in the environment, especially during fetal development. Additionally, stressful events during a mother’s pregnancy can also significantly affect sperm count.

Professor Hart’s work has been endorsed by renowned reproductive and environmental epidemiologist Dr Shanna Swan, who also noted that common chemicals in everyday life and the environment are affecting male fertility. The use of personal care products, fragrances, plastics, and exposure to chemicals such as phthalates and BPA during pregnancy can have a negative impact on the development of the male reproductive organs.

According to Dr. Swan, if this problem is not addressed, reproductive technologies are likely to become increasingly necessary in the future. Furthermore, she warns that the effects of exposure to these chemicals can have a long-term impact on the health and life expectancy of future generations.

The reduction in sperm count in Australian men is a serious concern and requires immediate action by health authorities and policy makers. It is critical to address and regulate the use of chemicals that can have a detrimental impact on male fertility, as well as provide information and awareness about the risks associated with these chemicals.