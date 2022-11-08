Sperlari, Bevacqua is the new CEO of the group

IS Bernadette Bevacqua the new CEO of Sperlari, symbol of the Italian confectionery tradition. Former president of Henkel ItalyBevacqua will leverage its strong international managerial experience to continue to lead the company along the Group’s successful growth path.

“I am enthusiastic about this new professional challenge and proud to work in a company that makes attention to the territory, the community and sustainable development its guiding principles”, he comments Bevacquain specifying that to guide the new phase of growth of the company will be “the opportunity to combine experience, entrepreneurial approach and strong motivation of all people Sperlari“.

The new CEO brings with him a competence that derives from the long career spent in the group Henkel in which it entered in 1999 within the Retail Cosmetic division. As reported the Ansaover the years she has held roles of increasing responsibility until she was appointed general manager of Henkel Beauty Care Retail Italy and in 2016 president and CEO of Henkel Italy.

