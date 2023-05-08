According to the LinkedIn profile of Andrew K., technical designer of Sperasoftthe studio is currently working on a triple A game action RPG-style with the help ofUnreal Engine 5.

This is an unknown team that is part of Keywords Studio, specialized in co-devolopment, or in offering support to other studies. Do you think that in total Sperasoft has contributed to the development of over 50 games high-profile, ranging among other things between very different genres. For example, they co-developed Halo Infinite, Dead Space Remake, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Age of Empires 4, FIFA 23 and Fallout 76, to name a few.

This detail was spotted and shared on Twitter by user Timur222. As we can see Andrew K.’s LinkeIn profile talks about an unannounced AAA action RPG game with third person view and developed in Unreal Engine 5.

The clues unfortunately end here and considering that it is a very generic description it is really impossible to make sensible assumptions.

As mentioned earlier, Terasoft indeed collaborates with practically most of the bigger publishers of the gaming market, from Microsoft to Sony Interactive Entertainment, from Bioware to Rockstar Games, so understanding who has joined forces with in this case is like looking for a needle in a haystack. In short, to find out more we just have to wait for further developments.