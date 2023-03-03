Hope and the renovated house: “You don’t know what time I’m going through…”

To make matters worse the enrollment in the register of suspects for the missed pandemic planfor the former Minister of Health Roberto Hopefresh back in Pdnow check a new problem. His name ended up in a filerelating to an investigation into Francis Piroa regional councilor of the Basilicata Of Come on Italy. According to what was reconstructed by the investigators – we read in La Verità – Piro would have refurbished there home ex-minister’s Roman. The facts date back to May 20, 2020, in the midst of the Covid pandemic. The Piro’s dream was to finally see standing the unique hospital of Lagonegroa pharaonic work that was to be born in his territory of electoral influence.

In October 2022 – continues The Truth – Pyro ends up in handcuffs for corruption. Then the legal case crumbled and Piro returned to his seat in the Basilicata Region. But in the eavesdropping one detail emerges did not escape the investigators. Piro vents to a friend on the phone. “I am myself made available, I lost 30,000 eurosso now I need a hand and you give it to me”. The reference is to the renovation of the house of Hope and the attempt to have an intercession from the then minister for to unlock there Lagonegro affair. The two talk on the phone. Pyro to Hope: “We’re not friends anymore“. The minister replies: “We are always friends”. Then he vents: “You don’t know what time I’ve been through…“. Then the minister always puts Piro in a hurry: “I would like to close this game… where are we there? We’re almost done, aren’t we?”. Piro explains: “Yes, yes…two details are missing”.

