Speranza: “Let's go back to the yellow-red alliance, this is how Meloni and this right can fight”

Roberto Hope supports the return to the coalition yellow-redthe one formed by Democratic party and from M5s who governed during the outbreak of the Covid pandemic and whose leadership, as head of government, was the current leader of the Five Star Movement Giuseppe With you. “The alternative to the right – says Speranza to the National Daily – it's already there. It is the yellow-red coalition. On the fundamentals, I believe a common ground has emerged on which to work. Then it is natural that when running with proportional every political force yes measure yourself with your own identity. But we must continue to work together, today in the territories and tomorrow in politics. I hear people say that the government is not up to par, but there is no alternative. Instead, I would like to point out that the alternative has already existed: the yellow-red government, in my opinion positive, which united a large part of today's opposition“.

“We faced – continues Speranza to the Quotidiano Nazionale – one unprecedented pandemic with courageous measures of social support for families and businesses. And we won the great game of the Pnrr with 209 billion brought to Italy. Today we must cultivate this field, without prejudice and forcing starting from real problems of people. The minimum salary, a priority for workers that saw us united. And healthcare, of course. My book was born from here. During the pandemic we said to each other “no more cuts“. And we added a lot of resources, finally surpassing the 7% spending on GDP: in absolute terms, from 2,629 to 3,255 dollars per capita. This is because history entered our home and changed the order of priorities. Emergency closed, I see a very dangerous return to the past“.