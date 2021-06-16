The Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, was vaccinated today against Covid-19. “Thanks to my family doctor who today, in his office, gave me the first dose of the vaccine”, announces Speranza on Facebook, posting the photo that shows the moment of the injection.





Speranza, in an interview with the press, had revealed that he had not yet been vaccinated, raising some controversy. In particular, Matteo Bassetti had defined “scandalous that the Minister of Health is not vaccinated. First because it seems to me that as an age he falls within that segment of the population that had to be vaccinated and second because he had to lead by example with AstraZeneca, which its technicians they had recommended so much. A Minister of Health who does not get vaccinated during the largest vaccination campaign in history is hallucinating and perhaps he should resign. “