E.Inbrecher wanted to use a tunnel to penetrate a Volksbank in Spenge (Herford district), but their criminal work was exposed before it was completed. Construction workers came across the tunnel after being called because of sagging paving stones at a parking lot entrance, said a police spokeswoman on Tuesday evening. The first uneven stones next to the bench had already been noticed on Friday, and more were added in the days after that. The Volksbank then commissioned a specialist company – initially it was assumed that there was water damage. But at the repair service, the construction workers found wooden planks about two meters deep, under which the tunnel was.

The police were alerted on Tuesday afternoon. The criminal police came later to reconstruct the facts. The tunnel, supported by wooden planks, was seven to eight meters long and about one meter wide. It was clear that such an underpass could not be done in a hurry – apparently the perpetrators had started digging a long time ago. It was initially unclear whether the tunnel led to the foundation wall of the bank or whether it ended just before it. But there was still no breakthrough. The “Neue Westfälische” and the “Westfalen-Blatt” had previously reported.

“Perhaps the perpetrators intended to get to the bank in peace on Whitsun”

“According to previous knowledge, we assume that possible perpetrators tried to get through this tunnel into the interior of the Volksbank,” said the police spokeswoman. Officials climbed into the tunnel from above on Tuesday and noticed when looking inside that it led in one direction to the bank and in the other direction to a transformer house of an electricity network operator – this is where the burglars are likely to have started the excavation work. It was noticeable that the lock on the transformer house had recently been replaced – presumably by the perpetrators, who used their own lock and knew that the network operator’s staff only come by at long intervals.

The officers initially did not crawl into the tunnel because of the risk of collapse. There was great astonishment at the near break in at the Volksbank. “You usually only see something like that on television. That is madness ”, said Volksbank employee Volker Stein of the“ Neue Westfälische ”. “Perhaps the perpetrators intended to get to the bank in peace on Whitsun.”

The newspaper also quotes a spokesman for the Volksbank Herford-Mindener Land, to which the branch in Spenge belongs. According to the spokesman, the perpetrators had poor prospects of success anyway: The branches of the Volksbanken are generally well secured against burglary and vandalism, and no large amounts of cash are stored in the branch in Spenge.

The small town of Spenge with around 15,000 inhabitants is not far from Herford in East Westphalia. The Volksbank is relatively centrally located in the town, not far from the town hall and right next to a care center.