The first four months of 2022 had the highest spending on parliamentary quotas among the entire current legislature (2019-2023). This is what a survey carried out by Metrópoles recorded using the Transparency Portal of the Chamber of Deputies as a basis.

In all, the deputies disbursed BRL 65.8 million for the cost of office expenses between January and April 2022, an increase of BRL 6.1 million compared to the same period in 2021.

The numbers were above 2020 and 2019. In the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic, the expenditure was R$55.9 million. In the last pre-pandemic year, the expenditure was R$63.4 million.

The quota is used by deputies to defray expenses related to mandates, such as airline tickets, food, telephony, post office, fuel and office items.

Network deputy leads spending

Among the parliamentarians who spent the most of the quota, deputy Joênia Wapichana (Rede-RR) topped the list. In the first four months of 2022, it spent BRL 205,963.66, of which BRL 49,630.61 on airline tickets and BRL 49,200 on vehicle rentals.

In second place is Marta Rocha (MDB-AC) who spent R$ 200,100.82 in the first four months of the year. The biggest slice was advertising for her term: R$ 157,521.50.

The third place was Professor Marcivânia (PCdoB-AP) who spent R$ 200,053.89 of the quota, of which R$ 96.6 thousand were for the disclosure of her mandate.

The deputies who spent the least were Márcio Alvino (PL-SP), with R$35.13 on telephony, Marcio Macêdo (PT-SE), with R$1,300 in office expenses, and Vinicius Farah (União-RJ), who spent R$ 2,435.96 on airline tickets.