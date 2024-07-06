Pain occurs precisely due to incorrect use of the device, both due to the way it is held and the number of hours spent typing.

It’s hard to imagine life without smartphones. But despite these devices having become almost an extension of the human body, their excessive use has been affecting people’s physical health. Complaints of pain in the thumbs or wrists have skyrocketed in recent years in orthopedic clinics and, according to experts, are caused by excessive and incorrect use of cell phones.

Smartphones are so incorporated into our daily lives that they exceed the number of inhabitants: there are 249 million units in use in Brazil, or 1.2 per person, according to the 34th edition of the IT Usage Surveyan annual survey carried out by FGV (Fundação Getúlio Vargas). To give you an idea, the country has 203 million inhabitants, according to the 2022 Census, the most recent carried out by IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics).

The scene is typical: the person is holding a smartphone and using one or both thumbs to type, at a speed they are not prepared to keep up with, and making very short movements from one side to the other. The result is pain that is harmless at first, but that can evolve into muscle overload, tendonitis and even rhizarthrosis – a type of osteoarthritis that affects the joint at the base of the thumb, which can cause pain, wear, stiffness and limited movement.

“The thumb was not designed to make many movements per second. And young people make thousands of movements for hours to type on their cell phones using both thumbs. When they use only one thumb, it is even worse, because they overload one of their hands.”warns surgeon Antônio Carlos da Costa, president of the Brazilian Society of Hand Surgery and professor at the Faculty of Medical Sciences at Santa Casa de São Paulo.

Pain in the thumbs and wrists occurs precisely due to incorrect use of the device. According to experts consulted by Einstein Agency This happens both due to the way you hold it and the number of hours you type.

Another factor that affects smartphones is their size – with technological advances and improved internet connection quality, screens have become larger. This may be more comfortable for watching videos, for example, but when it comes to the impact on your hands, the result is the opposite: the device has become larger, heavier and much more difficult to hold with just one hand.

“Almost no one types using their index finger or with the device resting on a table. We have noticed a considerable increase in complaints of hand pain, but with different patterns, often linked to the patient’s age. We see peaks in the younger population, who use the device all day for games, entertainment, and exchanging messages, but also in adults who depend on the device for work, such as salespeople, and in the older population, who have learned to use cell phones and have embraced the social media trend.”observes orthopedist and hand surgeon Henrique Bufáiçal, from the Orthopedics Service at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein in Goiânia. “We have noticed an increase in cases of rhizarthosis [causada pelo desgaste da articulação da mão] in increasingly younger populations”.

Importance of the thumb

The thumb is the main finger on the hand – without it, these limbs lose almost 50% of their function. Depending on the person’s work activity, if they lose their thumb, they also lose 100% of the hand’s function. It was thanks to opposable thumbs, in fact, that Homo sapiens, the human species, evolved to be able to perform the fine pinching movement (in which the thumb touches the other four fingers) and, thus, handle various tools with precision.

The problem is that the joint at the base of the thumb is more unstable than the other fingers on the hand, and has a greater tendency to wear out and become dislocated more easily. Precisely for this reason, this joint is not prepared to make so many short movements per second, as happens when typing quickly. “If the patient puts too much weight on this joint, it overloads the function and this will cause pain later on. People talk all day using the messaging app on their cell phones and there are already studies talking about ‘WhatsAppite’ [como uma tendinite causada pelo uso de WhatsApp]”highlights orthopedist Costa.

Two recent studies conducted in Saudi Arabia have scientifically confirmed what clinical practice has been observing: in one of them, conducted with 3,057 people between the ages of 18 and 65, 56.5% of volunteers reported pain in their wrist or hand due to excessive use of smartphones. In the other study, conducted with 800 volunteers, 40% reported pain in their wrist or thumb due to daily and prolonged use of the devices – more than 5 hours a day.

Regarding ergonomics, most respondents reported holding the cell phone with one hand, in the downward position and with their wrists bent downwards. “The fact is that thumbs were not prepared to absorb all this overload that modern society is placing on them. Perhaps thousands of years from now, our hands will undergo some evolution to adapt to this.”says the Einstein orthopedist.

According to the doctors interviewed, signs of wear and tear begin with slight discomfort and, as the days go by, tiredness in the hands. Then, pain appears in the thumb, which can radiate to the arm due to the overload on the tendon and muscles. There are also cases of people who feel numbness or burning in their fingers.

And what is the solution to the problem? “We always explain to the patient that there is no other solution other than adapting to the correct use of the cell phone so that the hand works in a less bad position”advises Bufáiçal. Antônio Carlos da Costa goes further and recommends going back to the old days: using the device to make calls. “It’s much nicer, much more intimate”he opines.

However, as this is not always possible, the specialist recommends reducing the number of hours spent using the device and, whenever possible, sending voice messages or using the audio transcription feature (speaking and the phone itself typing the message). “Only when this is not possible, use your fingers, alternating between your thumbs and your index finger. But the best position, without a doubt, is to rest your cell phone on a table and use your index finger to type the words.”teaches Costa.

With information from Agência Einstein.